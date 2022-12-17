December 18, 2022
Sons of the American Legion to host breakfast buffet Dec. 18 in Plano

The Sons of the American Legion of Plano Post 395 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

Menu items include scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, pancakes and omelets made to order.

The breakfast will be served at the American Legion Post, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano. Adult tickets are $12. Tickets for children younger than 11 are $6.

Enjoy an affordable breakfast buffet and help the Sons of the American Legion raise funds to help support local veterans.