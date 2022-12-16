Yorkville American Legion and Knights of Columbus joining forces to host Friday fish fries starting in February

YORKVILLE – American Legion Post 489 and Knights of Columbus Council 14463 are two of Yorkville’s most prominent and active fraternal and social service organizations.

The two groups are joining forces to host Friday fish fries, starting Feb. 24 and running through the Lenten season.

Meanwhile, Mayor John Purcell and the Yorkville City Council honored both groups on Dec. 13 and presented each with funds to help further their efforts in the community.

Purcell and city Parks and Recreation Director Tim Evans made the presentations.

Yorkville American Legion Commander Anthony Cella and Adjutant Kyle Nelson were on hand to receive $2,500, the proceeds coming from the popular Flags of Valor display at Town Square Park in the days leading up to Veterans Day in November.

The patriotic tribute features more than 100 American Flags. Attached to each flag pole is a yellow ribbon honoring an active duty member of the U.S. Armed Forces from Yorkville or Kendall County, or a living veteran or the memory of a veteran.

“This money will go directly back into the community,” Cella said, thanking Purcell, Evans and the aldermen. The funds will help support the Legion’s student scholarship program, Cella said.

For the Knights of Columbus, the city donated $500, part of the proceeds from the 5K Rudolph run in November.

Grand Knight John Neville and Deputy Grand Knight Jim Zbella accepted the donation, which will be used by the Knights of Columbus to provide toys and food to Kendall County families in need during the Christmas season.

The local Knights of Columbus Council is composed of men from St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish in Yorkville.

After the presentations, Neville and Cella said that the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus decided that they would be better off hosting the fish fries together, rather than competing with each other. The dinners will be held at the Legion post home, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway.