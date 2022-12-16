Oswego to pay ComEd $1.1M to bury lines at Wolf’s Crossing, Harvey roads to make way for roundabout

The Oswego Village Board approved a resolution Dec. 13 authorizing ComEd to bury overhead electrical lines at an estimated cost to the village of $1,169,758 as part of the village’s ongoing Wolf’s Crossing Road improvement project.

The lines must be buried to make way for a roundabout to be constructed at the intersection of Wolf’s Crossing and Harvey roads, west of Route 30.

The segment of lines to be buried span along Wolf’s Crossing Road from the start of the westbound turn lane into Oswego East High School to just east of Devoe Drive.

According to a memo from Jennifer Hughes, village public works director and engineer, burying the lines has always been a planned and budgeted component of the Wolfs Crossing Road project. The project is currently scheduled for a Jan. 20 bid letting.

The memo said the $1,169,758 estimate from ComEd is not based on an engineered design and is intentionally high to anticipate unforeseen circumstances that could arise during the relocation. Any excess payment will be refunded to the village.

The cost will only cover the burial of ComEd lines, and the village will still have to contract for the burial of AT&T and Comcast lines separately. Neither AT&T nor Comcast have produced cost estimates for their portion of work, according to the memo.

In a related matter, the Village Board also approved a resolution to hire the Thomas Engineering Group, LLC at a cost of $753,368 for engineering assistance on the Wolf’s Crossing Road project.

Both resolutions were approved unanimously as part of the consent agenda without discussion.