First Oswego electoral board hearing held to consider objections to three trustee candidate petitions

A village of Oswego electoral board convened Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15, to begin the process of determining the validity of petitions filed by three candidates running for village trustee in the Feb. 28 consolidated primary election.

Former Village President Charles “Budd” Bieber has filed objections to the petitions submitted by Sarah Zameda, Michael J. Wirtz and Robert Lockwood, who are all running as Republicans.

If the electoral board find errors on the petitions, the candidates may not be certified and their names will not appear on the February ballot.

In accordance with state law, the electoral board is comprised of Village President Troy Parlier, Village Clerk Tina Touchette and Trustee Brian Thomas.

Attorney Greg Ingemunson represented Bieber and attorneys Tiffany Nelson-Jaworski and Catherine Coghlan represented the candidates at Thursday’s initial hearing.

The electoral board members and attorneys agreed to rules and set a briefing schedule for the remaining hearings.

The electoral board agreed to give attorneys representing the candidates until Monday, Dec. 19 to file motions to dismiss and disqualify Bieber’s objections. Ingemunson will have until Friday, Dec. 23 to respond to the motions filed Dec. 19.

All parties agreed the next hearing will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Village Hall when attorneys will make their oral arguments.

Thursday’s electoral board hearing was the first of two to be held this week at Village Hall.

A second electoral board is schedule to convene at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 16 to consider objections filed by Bieber to petitions filed by Thomas who is seeking to challenge Parlier in the race for village president. Thomas and Parlier have both filed as Republican candidates.

The second electoral board will be comprised of Touchette, Village Trustees Terry Olson and James Marter II.