Yorkville police reports / Dec. 15, 2022

Information in the Dec. 15, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Robbery victim injured in attack

Police were called to the 200 block of South Bridge Street (Route 47) about 7:55 p.m. Dec. 8 for a report of an aggravated battery.

Two assailants struck the victim, took an item and fled the scene, police said. The victim was treated by Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District paramedics but refused transportation to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yorkville Police Department at 630-553-4340.

Identity theft reported

A resident of the 1000 block of Wild Indigo Lane called police to report a case of identity theft at 6:43 p.m. Dec. 8. Police said a Home Depot credit card account had been opened without authorization.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Yorkville Police Department at 630-553-4340.

Man charged in three-vehicle collision

A Plano man was charged in connection with a three-vehicle collision at 5:10 p.m. Dec. 7 at the intersection of Route 47 and Galena Road.

Francisco Mejia Salazar, 43, of the 4100 block of Dillion Street, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Police said Salazar’s vehicle rear-ended a pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old Yorkville man, which was pushed into the rear of a car occupied by a 45-year-old Aurora man and his juvenile passenger.

There were no injuries, but the first two vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.