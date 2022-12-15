Oswego police stepping up traffic enforcement efforts for the holidays

Oswego police have announced they are stepping up their traffic enforcement efforts for the holidays in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, village police along with police departments across Illinois will be participating in a high visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI.” traffic safety campaign.

In a statement, police said they want everyone to enjoy the holidays without worrying about the dangers of impaired drivers. During the campaign, police said motorists can expect to see extra safety patrols and zero tolerance will be shown for alcohol- and drug-impaired driving to help ensure everyone makes it to and from their holiday festivities safely.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, in 2020 a total of 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, with one person killed in an alcohol-related crash every 45 minutes in 2020.

Before the holiday fun begins, police ask motorists to plan for a sober ride home and remember these tips:

· Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

· If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and contact Local Law Enforcement.

· Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and decide to get them home safely. They’ll thank you later.

· Always buckle up.