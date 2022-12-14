Yorkville City Council election takes shape as candidates file petitions

YORKVILLE – Candidates are filing nominating petitions to run for seats on the Yorkville City Council in next spring’s municipal election.

Four aldermanic seats will be up for election, as well as the mayor’s office, in the April 4, 2023 balloting.

The period for filing candidate paperwork began Dec. 12 and has so far produced one contested race.

Malanda Griffin, who failed to win a seat on the Kendall County Board from District 1 in the Nov. 8 general election, is challenging three-term Alderman Chris Funkhouser in Ward 3.

Both Funkhouser and Griffin filed their nominating petitions on the first day.

Also filing on Dec. 12 was Salvator “Sammy” Hall, who is seeking a seat on the council representing Ward 4.

Jason Peterson recently stepped down from the council as Ward 4 alderman after winning a seat on the County Board from District 1.

Mayor John Purcell is expected to appoint a replacement to fill the vacancy until the spring election.

On Dec. 14, Ward 1 Alderman Daniel Transier filed his petitions to run for reelection.

Ward 2 Alderman Craig Soling, who was appointed to the council a year ago, said he will be running for election in his own right and is expected to file his nominating petitions before the Dec. 19 deadline.

Also expected to file is Purcell, who will be seeking a second term as Yorkville mayor.

The Yorkville City Council consists of eight aldermen with two each from four wards. Half of the council seats are up for election every two years.

Those not up for election in April include Ward 1 Alderman Ken Koch, Ward 2 Alderman Joe Plocher, Ward 3 Alderman Matt Marek and Ward 4 Alderman Seaver Tarulis.