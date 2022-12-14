Just in time for Christmas: Yorkville Chipotle to open Dec. 21

YORKVILLE – Just in time for Christmas feasting in Yorkville: tacos and burritos.

The new Chipotle Mexican Grill in Yorkville is now scheduled to open on Dec. 21.

Mayor John Purcell announced the opening at the Dec. 13 Yorkville City Council meeting.

Purcell said the hours for the restaurant at 444 E. Veterans Parkway (Route 34) will be from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

The property was occupied by a Fifth Third Bank building that was razed to make way for the new eatery.

Located at the southeast corner of Route 34 and Marketplace Drive, the 2,600-square-foot restaurant building is on a 36,000-square-foot property along the heavily trafficked Route 34 corridor, with direct access to the site from Marketplace Drive.

The brick building is fitted with a pickup window, designed for filling orders from patrons who have ordered online. The restaurant will have indoor dining and an outdoor patio.

Glazier Development Group of Chicago constructed the restaurant’s shell and exterior elements and turned over the interior to Chipotle for completion. The developer owns the building and Chipotle is the tenant.

Glazier is a developer of retail projects in the city, suburbs and beyond. In the past few years, Glazier has built Chipotle restaurants in Woodstock, Bolingbrook, Crestwood and Peru.