Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 12: Yorkville girls basketball edges Metea Valley

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Yorkville 48, Metea Valley 44
Alex Stewart scored 12 points, Brooke Spychalski added 10 and Abby Pool and Katlyn Schraeder scored six apiece for the Foxes (6-4), who won their fourth straight game. Yorkville led 25-16 at halftime, Metea but it to four by the end of the third quarter but the Foxes held on.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Plano 58, IMSA 46
GIRLS BOWLING
Oswego
The Panthers finished ninth on Saturday at the Strikefest Tournament at Town and Country Lanes with a total pinfall of 5,429 over six games. Lani Breedlove (1,196) was 19th and Hailey Jourdan (1,189) 20th.