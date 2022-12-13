December 13, 2022
Shaw Local
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 12: Yorkville girls basketball edges Metea Valley

By Joshua Welge
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 48, Metea Valley 44

Alex Stewart scored 12 points, Brooke Spychalski added 10 and Abby Pool and Katlyn Schraeder scored six apiece for the Foxes (6-4), who won their fourth straight game. Yorkville led 25-16 at halftime, Metea but it to four by the end of the third quarter but the Foxes held on.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Plano 58, IMSA 46

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego

The Panthers finished ninth on Saturday at the Strikefest Tournament at Town and Country Lanes with a total pinfall of 5,429 over six games. Lani Breedlove (1,196) was 19th and Hailey Jourdan (1,189) 20th.