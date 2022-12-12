Yorkville man arrested on felony aggravated battery, misdemeanor domestic battery charges

A Yorkville man is facing charges in connection with a domestic incident that occurred at his residence.

In a statement, Yorkville police identified the suspect as Robert Saldana, Jr., of the 1600 block of Cottonwood Trail.

Police said officers responded to Saldana’s residence at 12:53 a.m. Dec. 10.

After investigating, police said Saldana was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated battery and two count charges of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Saldana was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.