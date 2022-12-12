Oswego police officers now wearing body worn cameras

Oswego police officers began wearing body worn cameras as part of their uniform as of today, Monday, Dec. 12.

Officers are now equipped with Motorola V300 Body Cameras, which they wear on their chest to audio-visual record interactions between themselves and the public.

The body worn cameras are in addition to video cameras already mounted in the department’s patrol vehicles.

The cameras have a microphone to capture sound and have internal data storage to save video footage for later review. In accordance with state law, body-worn cameras must be turned on whenever an on-duty, uniformed officer is responding to calls for service or engaged in any law-enforcement related encounter or activity.

Although the State’s Law Enforcement Officer-Worn Body Camera Act now requires all law enforcement agencies in Illinois to employ body worn cameras by 2025, obtaining these cameras has been a goal of the Oswego Police Department for some time, according to a statement from the department.

Use of body worn cameras have been shown to enhance the transparency of law enforcement agencies while at the same time protecting officers and municipalities from unjustified complaints or false accusations of misconduct.

Oswego police are anticipating many benefits from utilizing body worn cameras. Use of the cameras to document interactions with the public can provide valuable evidence in criminal investigations and prosecutions. The cameras can also lead to officer skill enhancement as police supervisors and administrators are able to review officer performance and actions at incidents.

“The implementation of body worn cameras is an example of the police department’s commitment to being transparent with our community,” Deputy Chief Jason Bastin, said int he statement. “It also provides us an opportunity to capture the quality service that our officers provide daily to the residents and businesses of the Village of Oswego.”

Officers have received training in the use of the cameras as well as on the statutory requirements of use, including respecting the reasonable privacy expectations of citizens. The Oswego Police Department’s use of body worn cameras will follow the Law Enforcement Officer-Worn Body Camera Act and the SAFE-T Act, along with the best practices and policies set by the Oswego Police Department.