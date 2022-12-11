4-H Bridge Bust Contest returns

Youth and families can build a bridge this winter, as well as build great skills in math, engineering, problem-solving, teamwork, communication and more. After a three-year break, the 4-H Bridge Bust Competition is back for its ninth season.

Registration is open now through Dec. 15 for the 2023 event, Saturday, Feb. 11, in Yorkville. This hands-on, challenging program tests bridge-building prowess and puts both STEM and life skills to real-world practice as group members build a balsa wood bridge.

The community can join the fun in three categories:

Youth competition teams (all team members must be ages 10 and older).

Family competition teams (including adults and youth ages 5 and older).

School competition teams (open to fifth through 12th grades).

Cost is $40 per team. In December, following registration, teams will receive information for picking up the contest packet that includes contest rules, general information about bridge busting and project supplies. On the day of competition, bridges will be judged on their structural efficiency and aesthetics.

The competition will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Parkview Christian Academy, 201 W. Center St., Yorkville.

Learn more or sign up at go.illinois.edu/BridgeBust4Hdkk. For questions, contact 4-H Program Coordinator Katie McFarland at 630-553-5823 or ksm@illinois.edu.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact 630-553-5823 or ksm@illinois.edu. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs. For information on 4-H clubs in your county, fill out a 4-H interest survey at go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.