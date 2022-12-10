December 10, 2022
Somonauk Public Library hosts book launch event

By Shaw Local News Network
Somonauk Public Library

Somonauk Public Library (Shaw Media)

Best-selling Christian author Joan Aubele will share her book “Hearts Ablaze: The Ripples We Create” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St., Somonauk.

This compilation of short stories is from pivotal life happenings that Aubele has witnessed in her travels. Hearts Ablaze truly demonstrates how God is forever placing people in our path to ultimately fulfill His master plan. As you immerse into each story, you’ll may realize that you are in fact already creating ripples.

Autographed copies will be available. Refreshments will be provided by Friends of the Library.