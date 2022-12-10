December 10, 2022
Shaw Local
October 2022 Kendall County Building Permits

October 2022 building permits issued

By Shaw Local News Network
Building Permits

Oct. 4, house, Peter and Jennifer Stefani, 5891 Legacy Circle, Yorkville

Oct. 4, house, Jason and Kimberly Huggins, 9355 Lee Hill Road, Newark

Oct. 4, house, Timothy and Colleen McNally, 11430 Brighton Oaks Drive, Yorkville

Oct. 4, accessory building, Antonio Cruz, 58 Paddock St., Montgomery

Oct. 3, remodel, Douglas and Karen Rahn, 61 Old Post Road, Montgomery

Oct. 4, farm building, Nathanial and Megan Gilkerson, 10050 Millington Road, Newark

Oct. 3, farm building, Joseph and Jennifer Zolper, 1455 Route 52, Minooka

Oct. 4, generator, Gregory and Denise Clementz, 7 W. Lyncliff Drive, Oswego

Oct. 4, generator, Michael and Mary Szczurek, 7626 Audrey Ave., Yorkville

Oct. 4, solar, William Wunderlich, 2247 Wildy Road, Minooka

Oct. 12, house, John and Brianne Angele, 6229 Whitetail Ridge Court, Yorkville

Oct. 11, house, McCue Builders, Inc., 7389 Clubhouse Drive, Yorkville

Oct. 12, house, Timothy and Lorraine Donnell, 4481 Cherry Road, Oswego

Oct. 11, remodel, Craig and Diane Zimmerman, 7861 Galena Road, Bristol

Oct. 6, farm building, Best Budget Tree Service LLC, 2241 Route 52, Minooka

Oct. 11, change in occupancy, Boulder Hill Property LLC, 69 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery

Oct. 18, accessory building, Brad Pagen and Mary McHugh, 990 A Route 25, Oswego

Oct. 14, accessory building, Anthony Boehm, 12 Buell St., Oswego

Oct. 18, addition, Jeffrey Butler, 51 Royce Drive, Oswego

Oct. 14, deck, James Stafford, 31 E. Lexington Circle, Yorkville

Oct. 14, electrical upgrade, Delong Co. Inc., 60 Route 52, Minooka

Oct. 17, driveway, Martin Valdez and Norma Sanchez, 26 Somerset Road, Montgomery

Oct. 19, generator, Everett and Shirley Best, 39 Oak Creek Drive, Yorkville

Oct. 18, solar, Michael and Patricia Smith, 12750 Big Grove Road, Newark

Oct. 18, solar, Charles and Dixie Gump, 13 Parkway Drive, Yorkville

Oct. 18, solar, Todd and Alison Underwood, 6909 Schlapp Road, Oswego

Oct. 25, addition, Raul Gonzalez, 15390 Route 52, Newark

Oct. 25, solar, Severo Flores and Guillermina Gonzelez, 124 Braeburn Drive, Montgomery

Oct. 28, accessory building, Steven and Gina Tomich, 69 E. Rickard Drive, Oswego

Oct. 31, farm building, Brian and Jennifer Gore, 14757 Jughandle Road, Minooka

Oct. 27, farm building, Bonnie Johnson, 15402 B Lisbon Center Road, Newark

Oct. 27, swimming pool, Aaron and Lauren Rahn, 6306 Valleyview Court, Yorkville

Oct. 27, deck, Donald and Rhonda Davis, 299 Farm Court, Yorkville

Oct. 28, solar, Friestad Farms Inc., 12316 Bushnell School Road, Newark

Oct. 27, solar, Milton Leedy, 4932 Walker Road, Yorkville

Oct. 28, solar, Kirk and Phyllis Friestad, 10065 Chicago Road, Newark

Oct. 28, solar, Gregory Briney, 67 W. Larkspur Lane, Bristol

Oct. 27, solar, Katherine Player, 128 Oswego Plains Drive, Oswego