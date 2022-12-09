December 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

St. Patrick Parish, Knights of Columbus hosting food drive in Yorkville today

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Patrick Parish and the Knights of Columbus will hold their annual Community Outreach Food Drive on Friday, Dec. 9.

St. Patrick Parish and the Knights of Columbus will hold their annual Community Outreach Food Drive on Friday, Dec. 9. (photo provided by St. Patrick Parish)

The public is invited to join St. Patrick Parish in Yorkville and the Knights of Columbus for its annual Community Outreach Food Drive from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the parish parking lot at 406 Walnut St. in Yorkville.

All donations of nonperishable food products will go to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry to help provide a meal for Kendall County families in need this holiday season.

For information, go to stpatrickyorkville.org/christmas, email info@stpatrickyorkville.org or call 630-553-6671.