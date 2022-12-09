St. Patrick Parish, Knights of Columbus hosting food drive in Yorkville today

The public is invited to join St. Patrick Parish in Yorkville and the Knights of Columbus for its annual Community Outreach Food Drive from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the parish parking lot at 406 Walnut St. in Yorkville.

All donations of nonperishable food products will go to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry to help provide a meal for Kendall County families in need this holiday season.

For information, go to stpatrickyorkville.org/christmas, email info@stpatrickyorkville.org or call 630-553-6671.