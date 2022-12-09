December 08, 2022
Holiday Caravan of decorated police, fire and public works trucks to drive through Oswego neighborhoods Dec. 14

By Shaw Local News Network

File photo

The Oswego Holiday Caravan will bring holiday cheer to a neighborhood near you from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Watch from your window or grab a seat near the curb to watch this seasonal display of festively decorated police, fire and public works trucks.

The caravan will step off at Venue 1012, 1012 Station Drive at 5 p.m. and be at the following locations at these approximate times:

5:20 p.m. Diamond Senior Apartments of Oswego

5:30 p.m. Fox Chase School/Wormley Park

5:38 p.m. Village Hall

5:45 p.m. Hudson Park

5:48 p.m. Main St.

6:28 p.m. Prairieview Park

6:40 p.m. Prairie Point School

6:49 p.m. Oswego High School back lot

7:18 p.m. St. Anne Church

7:20 p.m. Thompson Jr. High

7:26 p.m. Old Post School

7:50 p.m. Plank and Churchill Schools

8:02 p.m. Oswego East High School

For a complete list of viewing locations, route and map, click here