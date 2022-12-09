Holiday Caravan of decorated police, fire and public works trucks to drive through Oswego neighborhoods Dec. 14

The Oswego Holiday Caravan will bring holiday cheer to a neighborhood near you from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Watch from your window or grab a seat near the curb to watch this seasonal display of festively decorated police, fire and public works trucks.

The caravan will step off at Venue 1012, 1012 Station Drive at 5 p.m. and be at the following locations at these approximate times:

5:20 p.m. Diamond Senior Apartments of Oswego

5:30 p.m. Fox Chase School/Wormley Park

5:38 p.m. Village Hall

5:45 p.m. Hudson Park

5:48 p.m. Main St.

6:28 p.m. Prairieview Park

6:40 p.m. Prairie Point School

6:49 p.m. Oswego High School back lot

7:18 p.m. St. Anne Church

7:20 p.m. Thompson Jr. High

7:26 p.m. Old Post School

7:50 p.m. Plank and Churchill Schools

8:02 p.m. Oswego East High School

For a complete list of viewing locations, route and map, click here