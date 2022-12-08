Yorkville police reports / Dec. 8, 2022

Information in Dec. 8, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man charged with DUI in collision

Michael Weeks, 41, of the 100 block of North First Street in Elburn was charged with drunken driving in connection with a vehicle collision at 1:37 p.m. Nov. 28 on Route 47 near Galena Road.

Police said Weeks was driving north on Route 47 when his vehicle veered into the oncoming lane of traffic and sideswiped a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. Weeks fled the scene, police said, but was soon located and placed under arrest.

Additional charges pending against Weeks include leaving the scene of a property damage collision, improper lane use and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Vehicle strikes deer

Police took a report from a motorist whose vehicle struck a deer about 5:11 p.m. Dec. 1 on West Fox Road near Ford Drive.

Yorkville woman taken to hospital

A 39-year-old Yorkville woman was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center after a vehicle collision at 7:55 p.m. Dec. 3. at the intersection of Route 47 and Saravanos Drive.

Police said the woman was attempting to perform a U-turn and her vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No charges were filed.

Threatening text messages

Police took a report of a juvenile sending threatening text messages to another juvenile on Dec. 4 in the 2100 block of Heartfelt Drive. The investigation is ongoing.

Yorkville woman, Sandwich teen injured in crash

A 69-year-old Yorkville woman and an 18-year-old Sandwich man were taken to Rush Copley Medical Center after a vehicle collision at 4:38 p.m. Dec. 1 on Route 34 just west of Game Farm Road.

Police said the Yorkville woman’s eastbound vehicle struck the rear of the Sandwich teen’s vehicle as it was stopped in traffic, pushing it into the rear of a third vehicle. The first two vehicles were towed from the scene.

The Yorkville woman, Cheryl Bullock, of the 100 block of Poplar Drive, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.