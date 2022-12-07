Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 6: Evan Gottlieb’s 30 points lead Sandwich past Morris

Sandwich 49, Morris 33

Evan Gottlieb scored 30 points and Austin Marks added 14 for Sandwich (5-2, 2-0).

“Tonight was a great all around team win,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “We had guys step up big time tonight, Evan Gottlieb who had 30 for us but the most important thing is we got down and guarded. Defensively we took six charges which is a great way to keep momentum. I was proud of the way we handled ourselves today and played as a team. Proud of them but we still have a long way to go. The way the guys have bought into the culture is fantastic.”

Newark 75, LaMoille 34

Jake Kruser had 19 points, four rebounds and two assists, Joe Martin 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Lance Pasakarnis 11 points and three assists for Newark.

Plano 58, Rochelle 40

AJ Johnson scored 20 points and Davione Stamps added 14 for Plano (2-5, 1-1). Sam Sifuentes had 10 rebounds.

West Aurora 68, Oswego 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 63, Oswego East 43

Alex Stewart scored 22 points and Kenzie Sweeney seven, and 12 different Foxes reached the scoring column as Yorkville (3-4, 1-2) bounced back from a tough week last week.

“The girls did a great job of playing solid defense and forcing Oswego East out of their tempo,” Yorkville coach Kim Wensits said.

Cami Phillips scored 13 points and Caley Layman added eight for Oswego East.

Nazareth 69, Oswego East 40 (Monday’s result)

Maggie Lewandowski scored 15 points and Cami Phillips 10 for Oswego East.

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego (Saturday’s result)

The Oswego bowling team won the Fremd Invite. Lani Breedlove finished in third place with a series of 1,172. Junior Hailey Jourdan (1,112) and senior Katelyn Watson (1,111) also medaled. Jourdan finished in ninth place while Watson finished in 10th.