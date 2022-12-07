New Sandwich police commissioner has extensive law enforcement background

Amy Campbell was sworn in as a member of the Sandwich police commission, replacing commissioner Charles Fish, during a Dec. 5 City Council meeting.

Campbell has lived in Sandwich for over 20 years and is currently the director of campus safety and security for Kishwaukee College in Malta.

Campbell said she started working in law enforcement in Geneva in 1996 where she served as a police officer for 14 years. She worked for another seven years as a school safety officer with Geneva CUSD#304 before taking some time off and working as a consultant.

Sandwich police commissioner Amy Campbell spoke about her background with law enforcement before being sworn in at Sandwich City Hall on Dec. 5 2022. (David Petesch)

The council approved Campbell’s appointment in a motion made during a Nov. 21 meeting. The motion passed 6-1 with alderman Fred Kreinbrink absent and alderwoman Rebecca Johnson casting the sole no vote.