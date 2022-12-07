December 07, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Driver, children injured in crash on Walker Road at Route 71 near Newark

By Shaw Local News Network Editorial Board
Emergency vehicle - ambulance

Emergency vehicle - ambulance (Shaw Media)

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving multiple injuries at 9:16 a.m. Dec. 6 on Walker Road at Route 71 in Fox Township near Newark.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said children were transported to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich with non-life threatening injuries while one of the drivers, a 22 year-old woman from the 500 block of Broadway Street in Newark, was transported to Morris Hospital in Morris, also with non-life threatening injuries.