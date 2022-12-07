Driver, children injured in crash on Walker Road at Route 71 near Newark

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving multiple injuries at 9:16 a.m. Dec. 6 on Walker Road at Route 71 in Fox Township near Newark.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said children were transported to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich with non-life threatening injuries while one of the drivers, a 22 year-old woman from the 500 block of Broadway Street in Newark, was transported to Morris Hospital in Morris, also with non-life threatening injuries.