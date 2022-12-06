United Methodist Church of Plano hosting 26th annual cookie walk this Saturday

The United Methodist Church of Plano will host its 26th annual cookie walk from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the church, at the corner of Clark and Hale streets in Plano. Enter the doors off the main parking lot in the education building and proceed to the small kitchen downstairs.

Select from a variety of your favorite cookies for the Christmas season. Donations are $8 a pound and containers will be provided. Half the proceeds will go to the church’s “Save the Windows” campaign and the other half to the United Methodist Women’s Fund.

For information, call the church office at 630-552-3700.