Santa to visit next Yorkville Sons of The American Legion breakfast Dec. 11

The Yorkville Sons of The American Legion will hold their next monthly breakfast fundraiser on Sunday Dec. 11 from 7:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway.

The buffet consists of biscuits and gravy, omelets, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, tomato juice, orange juice, milk, and coffee.

The cost is $12 for adults 18-54-years-old, $10 for those 55 and over, and $8 for those 6-17-years-old. Those who bring a new, unwrapped toy to help support “Toys for Kendall County” will pay $5 for their breakfast.

Santa will be available from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the event is open to the public. For more information, please call 630-553-7117. The Yorkville Sons of the American legion thank you for your support.