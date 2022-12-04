Yorkville Public Library announces adult programming for December

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Internet to Go--Laptop Kits and Hotspots: Great for schoolwork, creating resumes, filling out job applications, streaming entertainment, and more. Hotspots and Laptop Kits (which include a hotspot) check out for two weeks at a time and are available to Yorkville Library patrons ages 18 and older.

An Evening with Shauna Sever: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Shauna Sever is a cookbook author, TV and radio contributor, and a daughter of the great midwest. As a writer, Sever’s work is best defined by several baking-centric cookbooks. Her fourth book, “Midwest Made,” was named one of the Best Baking Cookbooks of 2019 by The New York Times. She has also contributed food stories, recipes, and expert tips for numerous outlets including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Food52, Bon Appetit, The Kitchn, Family Circle, Real Simple, Midwest Living, Fine Cooking, Food and Wine, Bake from Scratch, O Magazine and more. She began developing and writing recipes when she launched her award-winning baking blog Piece of Cake in 2007.

The Life and Career of Carole King: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m. Join us at the library as rock historian Gary Wenstrup discusses the highlights and stories behind all three phases of Carole King’s amazing career. King began her career as a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame songwriter, penning hits for artists like The Beatles, The Monkees, James Taylor, and Aretha Franklin. Phase two of her career took her to new heights with Tapestry, one of the best selling albums in rock history. The next generation got to know her from the theme song for the TV Show The Gilmore Girls, where she also appeared as Sophie the music shop owner.

Books & Cooks Book Club: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m. This is a book club for readers who like to eat… or is it a book club for eaters who like to read? Foodies who love books might enjoy this fun new club - we’ll read something new each month (food books, novels, memoirs, non-fiction…) then at our meeting we’ll share our thoughts on the book and share any recipes or snacks that were inspired by the reading. This month we’re reading “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci. Registration is requested and newcomers are welcome.

Learn to Play Dungeons & Dragons: Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening for ages 18+. Meetings are held in the library board room.

Roaming Readers: Fridays, Dec. 2 and 16, 9 a.m., weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Threads and More Group: Dec. 6, 10 a.m., in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. It is for people who like to knit, crochet, quilt, sew, or needlepoint. Bring your unfinished project to work on during the meeting. This is a great time to meet fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast. No registration is required. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: Wednesday, Dec. 14, noon, in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

“Makerspace Tuesday” Craft Programs: Wednesdays, Dec. 7 and 14, 3 p.m. or Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. In this monthly Makers Series, library staff will lead a morning and an evening group on a fun activity. This month, we will have drop in holiday ornament crafts for all ages; no registration needed.

Men’s Book Club: Thursday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., in person and via Zoom. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome. This group meets in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room; contact the library for Zoom link information.

Monday Movie Madness: Monday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon movie on the last Monday of each month in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. The movie for November is “The Lost City,” the fun action-comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Registration is required.

Creative Writing Group: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m., in person and via Zoom. Whether you are looking to write the next thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing. No registration is required. This group meets in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room; contact the library for Zoom link information.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us