Driver, infant injured in head-on crash on Route 30 in Oswego

An adult driver and an infant were injured in a head-on crash involving a Nissan Altima and an Infiniti Q50 at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 3 on Route 30 at Goodwin Drive in Oswego, according to village police.

In a statement, police said the driver of one of the vehicles and the infant passenger in the other vehicle were both transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said one of the drivers, Ogla Garcia, 33, of Aurora was cited for for driving on a revoked license and later released on a recognizance bond at the hospital.