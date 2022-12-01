Yorkville police reports / Dec. 1, 2022

Information in the Dec. 1, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Uninsured vehicle

Dariia Bolivar, 33, of the 1900 block of North Drake Avenue in Chicago, was ticketed with operating an uninsured motor vehicle at 12:10 p.m. Nov. 23 at the intersection of routes 126 and 71. Police said Bolivar’s vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. There were no injuries.

Failure to reduce speed

Gianna Lagioia, 24, of the 2200 block of Stonehaven Drive in Plainfield, was ticketed with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 5:04 p.m. Nov. 23 on Route 47 north of Cannonball Trail. Police said Lagioia’s vehicle rear-ended a southbound vehicle on the state highway. There were no injuries.

Four vehicles burglarized

Police responded to the 200 block of Commercial Drive at 5:13 p.m. Nov. 23 for a report of burglary to several motor vehicles. They found four vehicles had been broken into and items removed. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic stop leads to charges

Marissa James, 20, of the 1500 block of Light Road in Oswego was charged with suspended vehicle registration and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance at 7:03 p.m. Nov. 23 at the intersection of Route 34 and Center Parkway after a traffic stop. James was given a court date and released at the scene.

Criminal trespass is charged

Courtney L. Mayes, 35, of the 400 block of Grant Place in Aurora was charged with criminal trespass to a residence at 11:48 a.m. Nov. 24. Police were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Orchid Street. Using information supplied by the victim, police located Mayes, who was taken into custody.

Hit-and-run collision

Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run vehicle collision at 1:51 p.m. Nov. 24 near the intersection of routes 47 and 34. A vehicle pulled out of a private drive and entered northbound Route 47, where it was struck on the rear passenger side quarter panel by another vehicle. The first vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

No valid drivers license

Robin Lish, 60, of the 100 block of East Stagecoach Trail in Yorkville, was charged with no valid drivers license at 4:15 a.m. Nov. 26 after a traffic stop. The driver was given a court date and released.

Driving on suspended license

Julie Riffle, 56, of the 3000 block of East 79th Street in Chicago, was charged with driving while license suspended at 2:50 a.m. on Nov. 28 at the intersection of routes 126 and 71 after a traffic stop. Riffle was given a court date and released.

Vehicle hits light pole

A vehicle driven by a Yorkville man struck a light pole causing extensive damage at 5:45 a.m. Nov. 28 in the 200 block of Boombah Drive. Police said the vehicle veered off the roadway before hitting the pole. No charges were filed.