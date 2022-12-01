Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 30: Chance Lange’s 24 points lead Sandwich past Earlville

BOYS BASKETBALL
Sandwich 58, Earlville 36
Chance Lange scored 24 points with four rebounds and two assists and Evan Gottlieb added 12 points, four assists and three rebounds for Sandwich (2-2), who erased a 19-17 halftime deficit and won despite having three players foul out.
“Chance Lange and Evan Gottlieb were big for us as they hit timely shots and made their free throws in the fourth,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “Really proud of the way we played tonight though adversity. Dom Rome and Quinn Rome (Sophomores) had big minutes for us down the stretch. I thought those 2 really grew up tonight and played like varsity players.”
Yorkville Christian d. Westmont
David Douglas Jr. poured in 37 points and Yorkville Christian (1-4) hit 14 three-pointers as a team.
WRESTLING
Plano 72, Mendota 0
Plano 84, Mooseheart 0
Coal City 60, Plano 12
Plano’s Alex Diaz (285) pounds picked up three wins. Getting double wins were Shane Downs (106), Gael Flores (113), Marcos Garcia (120), Isaac Uhrich (132), Norbert Gajda (138), Antoine Gilford (145), Caiden Ronning (152), Gio Diaz (160), Thomas Romero (182), Richie Amakiri (195) and Andrew Harrison (220).
GIRLS BOWLING
Oswego
The Oswego High School Girls Bowling Team swept Plainfield Central on Tuesday at Parkside Lanes. Both the varsity and JV squad for Oswego took all 10 points for their first conference win of the season. The varsity team averaged 199 for the night and were led by senior captain Lani Breedlove who bowled games of 268, 224, and 244 for a 736 series.