Oswego Church of the Good Shepherd, 5 W. Washington St. in downtown Oswego, will host its annual Chili & Pie Supper and Nativity displays during the Oswego Christmas Walk on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Come for chili, pies, desserts and more, and then tour the church’s beautiful 125-plus-year-old sanctuary and view the stained glass windows, nativity displays, holiday music and seasonal decor.

For information, visit goodshepherdoswego.org.