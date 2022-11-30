Yorkville Public Library lists youth programs for December

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of December. Use the clues to open the boxes to help with the reindeer games. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

3-D Printing (virtual): Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

TAG- Teen Advisory Group: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Tots and Toddlers: Thursday, Dec. 1 and Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Book Club (grades 1 and 2): Thursdays, Dec. 1 and 8, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy chapter book. Children will receive the book on Dec. 1. They will complete the reading to discuss on Dec. 8. Register for both days on the YPL website.

3D Printing (in person): Dec. 3 by appointment. 3D Printing is back, the first Saturday of each month. Book a 30-minute appointment to learn about Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D printer. The cost is $0.20/ gram. Contact the Youth Service desk for a time.

Window Art: Dec. 5-9 by appointment. Help us liven up the library with window art. Come in any time/any day Dec. 5-9 to create your artwork. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108.

Book Club (grades 3 to 5): Mondays, Dec. 5 and 19, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two-session book club, the participants will receive the book on Dec. 5 to read at home. Then, it will be discussed at the following session on Dec. 19. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Teen Cupcake Decorating: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 4 to 5 p.m. Learn how to decorate some sweet treats. Teens can create beautiful cupcake designs just in time for the holidays. All supplies will be provided. Bring a container to take your cupcake home. Registration required; space is limited.

Preschool Zone: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Choose either time and join us for songs, rhymes and books. This program is geared toward our preschool kids however open to all young children. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Make and Take Ornaments: Wednesdays, Dec. 7 and 14, 3 to 5 p.m. Stop by anytime between 3 and 5 p.m. to make an ornament to gift or keep. All supplies are provided.

Santa Visit: Saturday, Dec. 10, 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Santa is visiting the library. He will be here to visit with your child or for photo ops. Don’t forget your camera.

Polar Express: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. Join us for our annual Polar Express event. Children will enjoy milk and cookies while listening to the book, “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg. They can write a letter to Santa and deliver it to him. Space is limited. Register children separately using their names in “first name” and “child’s name.”

Literacy Centers: Tuesday, Dec. 13 – Thursday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For ages 3-6. Stop by to experience a parent guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Facebook Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, Dec. 14 and 28, 10 a.m. on YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

4-H Science Explorers: Thursday, Dec. 15, 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. For ages 9-12. Create a DNA Model. What is DNA? Have you ever seen a DNA Helix? You might already know that organisms have DNA to guide individual traits, but do you know how DNA is formed? Join us to learn about genes, what nucleotides are, and how it all comes together to build your own DNA model.

Read with Paws: Saturday, Dec. 17, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Contact the library at 630-553-4354 ext. 108 for your 15 minute time slot. Space is limited.

YA Book Club: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 4:30 to 5 p.m. Mackenzie will lead the group in a discussion about this month’s book. The book is available for pick up starting Dec. 5 at the Youth Service desk. Registration is required.

LEGO kits at YPL: Dec. 19-23. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

Interactive Movie: Thursday, Dec. 22, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. We will watch a movie inspired by a beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. We will provide the props to use during the movie. Register for the fun today.

Teen Button Making: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 3 to 4 p.m. Get creative and design your very own, unique button. Drop in any time between 3 and 4.

YA Book Club: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 4 to 4:30 p.m. Mackenzie will lead the group in a discussion about this month’s book. The book is available for pick up starting Dec. 6 at the Youth Service desk. Registration is required.

Harry Potter Book Club: Thursday, Dec. 29, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hey Muggles, Harry Potter Book Club is back. Join Mackenzie each month for a magical discussion on each book in the series. Read “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” for the Dec. 29 meeting. The group will discuss the book and participate in fun activities. There will be a Harry Potter Party after the completion of the final book. Register at YPL website under Calendar of Events. Space is limited.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.