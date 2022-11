Holiday music featured at Waubonsee’s December concerts

Waubonsee Community College will host several musical concerts in December. The concerts will feature traditional holiday music and a variety of different musical styles and performing groups. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Upcoming concerts include:

Live Jazz during Aurora’s First Fridays, Friday, Dec. 2, 5 to 9 p.m. at the Aurora Downtown Campus

Steel Band, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m. at the Sugar Grove Campus Auditorium

Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo: Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m. at the Sugar Grove Campus Auditorium

Concert Band: Saturday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. at the Sugar Grove Campus Auditorium

Choral Concert: Sunday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m. at the Sugar Grove Campus Auditorium

Visit calendar.waubonsee.edu for more details.