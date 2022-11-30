Christmas tree lighting, Santa visit in downtown Montgomery Sunday

The village of Montgomery and the Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce invite everyone to the annual tree lighting Sunday, Dec. 4, in front of Village Hall, 200 N. River St. in the village’s downtown.

The event will feature Santa Claus, who will arrive at 5 p.m. on a Montgomery-Countryside Fire Protection District fire engine, musical performances by area schoolchildren and local singers, strolling carolers, free hot chocolate and cookies, and a coloring contest sponsored by local River Street businesses.

The tree lighting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

Participants should dress for the weather as most activities are outdoors.

In addition to lighting the tree, the Festival of Trees kicks off which features trees decorated by residents, families, businesses, and organizations both indoors at Village Hall and outdoors along River Street between Webster and Mill streets.

Santa will be at Village Hall visiting with kids and parents from 5 to 7 p.m. Area residents are invited to bring the whole family to meet Santa, have cookies and cocoa and vote for their favorite tree. For those unable to attend the Sunday event, the Festival of Trees will remain in place during December. Indoor trees will be available for viewing during business hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Village Hall.

Here’s a closer look at Sunday’s activities in the downtown area:

Village Hall: Visit Santa and listen to the Oswego East Tri-M Honor Society. Enjoy the Oswego East A Capela Jazz Ensemble and stroll the building and view the Festival of Trees submissions from local community groups and businesses. Stop in the multipurpose room for free crafts and write a letter to Santa with help from Rotary Club of Montgomery volunteers.

Atrevete Confections, 216 N. River St.: Take in the smells of their pastries and grab a free hot chocolate or splurge on one of their custom coffee creations.

Gray’s Mill Estates, 211 North River St.: Pick up your free cookie bag to nibble on while you stroll. Enjoy the historic Mlll’s holiday decor. The restaurant and bar will be open. Make reservations in advance if you want to stay for dinner.

In front of Village Hall: Holiday music by local DJ Tony Rios of Titan Sound Entertainment will be followed by the Oswego East A Capella Jazz Ensemble, Nicholson Elementary School and McDole Elementary School and the Festive Singers, professional carolers.