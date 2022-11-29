Yorkville mayor, aldermen making plans for April election

YORKVILLE – Mayor John Purcell and two incumbent Yorkville City Council members plan to file nominating petitions to run in the April 4, 2023 election.

Purcell announced this past summer that he is running for a second term, while Ward 3 Alderman Chris Funkhouser has confirmed he is running for reelection.

Ward 2 Alderman Craig Soling, who was appointed to the council a year ago, will be running for election in his own right.

“So far, so good. I’ve been enjoying it,” Soling said.

Ward 1 Alderman Dan Transier said he has been circulating nominating petitions, but has not made a final decision on whether he files and runs.

In Ward 4, Alderman Jason Peterson is stepping away from the council early because of his election to the Kendall County Board in the Nov. 8 election. Peterson ran as a Republican and will take the oath of office in December.

Purcell said he has already received some inquiries from residents interested in an appointment to the remainder of Peterson’s term, which expires in April.

The mayor indicated that he will not make an appointment until after the Dec. 12-19 filing period for nominating petitions, wanting to see who has made a commitment to serve a full four years on the council.

While Purcell said his preference is to name a person who will be running for the Ward 4 seat, he did not rule out the possibility of appointing someone to essentially act as a placeholder until the April election.

The Yorkville City Council consists of eight aldermen with two each from four wards. Half the council seats are up for election every two years.

Those not up for election next April include Ward 1 Alderman Ken Koch, Ward 2 Alderman Joe Plocher, Ward 3 Alderman Matt Marek and Ward 4 Alderman Seaver Tarulis.