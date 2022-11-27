Oswego commission to hear second proposal for marijuana dispensary near Route 30, Douglas Road

Oswego’s Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a proposal for a second marijuana dispensary when they gather for their next meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1.

EEL-Illinois LLC, is seeking village approval of a special use permit that would allow Catalyst Cannabis to open in a former daycare center at 260 North Merchants Drive, near the northwest corner of Route 30 and Douglas Road.

The commission will render an advisory recommendation on the permit request to the Village Board.

In a memo, Rod Zenner, the village’s development services director, said the proposed new use of the former daycare center building would be consistent with surrounding commercial services in the area. The building has been vacant for several years.

Zenner said the building has sustained some water damage and would require extensive rehab to meet code requirements for a commercial retail use. However, Zenner said the applicants plan to make all of the necessary improvements to meet village building code and state requirements.

The permit request for a marijuana dispensary is the second to be considered by the commission in as many months.

During a Nov. 10 meeting, the commission recommended approval of a permit request for the proposed Cloud 9 dispensary which would occupy a former fast food restaurant at 2420 Route 30 in the Townes Crossing shopping center, on the east side of Douglas Road.

Zenner told the commission Nov. 10 that the Catalyst Cannabis and the Cloud 9 dispensary would be located within 1,500 feet of each other, which is prohibited under state law and village code.

“Both (permit) applications will be brought before the Village Board for review and consideration to grant approval of one of the applications,” Zenner wrote in a memo to the board.

The Village Board is expected to consider the commission’s recommendation in support of the Cloud 9 dispensary request during a meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The commission’s Dec. 1 meeting will be held at Village Hall, 100 Parker’s Mill.

A 2019 online survey conducted by the village showed strong community support for cannabis retail businesses in Oswego. The survey had 1,345 respondents, of whom 88% self-identified as Oswego residents.

The survey data showed 84% of respondents supported medical dispensaries, 80% support a local tax on cannabis products, 73% showed support for recreational dispensaries and 60% supported cannabis cafés or smoke lounges.