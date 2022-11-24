Yorkville Police Reports / Nov. 24, 2022

Information in the Nov. 24, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Two injured, one charged with DUI in Route 47 crash

Two people were injured when their Honda Civic was struck from behind by a Mitsubishi Lancer at 5:56 p.m. Nov. 18 on Route 47 and Fox Street, Yorkville police said. The occupants of the Civic were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The driver of the Mitsubishi, Judith R. Ellis, 26, of the 10000 block of Parkside Avenue, Chicago Ridge, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Car avoids hitting deer, strikes streetlight

A 58-year-old Yorkville man escaped injury at 10:15 p.m. Nov. 18 when he swerved his Chevrolet Tahoe to avoid hitting a deer and struck a streetlight at Kennedy and McHugh roads, Yorkville police said. Police said the Yorkville man’s vehicle was towed from the crash scene and no citations were issued.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Yorkville police took a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a white pickup truck that occurred at 3:32 p.m. Nov. 18 on Route 47 at Galena Road. No injuries were reported in the crash and the pickup truck fled the scene.

Woman ticketed in collision

Kathrryn M. Hodgson, 45, of the 300 block of East Ann Street in Somonauk, was charged with no insurance and driving on a canceled driver’s license in connection with a vehicle collision at 3:49 p.m. Nov. 17 at the intersection of East Countryside Parkway and Marketview Drive. There were no injuries.

Vehicle strikes utility pole

A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old from Sheridan struck a utility pole along Route 71 at Raintree Drive at 4:48 a.m. Nov. 18.

Police said the driver was traveling east on Route 71 when he lost control of the vehicle, spun out, exited the roadway and struck the pole. The vehicle was towed from the scene. There were no tickets issued.