Oswego police reports / Nov. 24, 2022

Information in Nov. 24, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 on Orchard Road about 100 feet north of Route 71. Police said the crash involved a semitrailer and a passenger vehicle, and they have active leads and are investigating.

Theft under investigation

Oswego police are investigating an incident in which an unknown male stole merchandise at 5:40 p.m. Nov. 16 from a gas station convenience store in the 1800 block of Route 30.

One injured, heavy damage in crash

A 61-year-old woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:16 p.m. Nov. 19 on Route 34 at Route 31 in Oswego, according to village police. The woman was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of minor injuries while both vehicles involved in the crash were heavily damaged, police said.

One hurt in Route 71 crash

A 43-year-old man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:28 p.m. Nov. 19 on Route 71 at Forest Street in Oswego, village police reported. Police said the man was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of minor injuries.

Angela Circle crash under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a crash in which a car struck a garage door at 3 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 200 block of Angela Circle.

Package taken from porch

Oswego police took a report of a package being stolen from a front porch at 5:28 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 200 block of Thornbury Drive.

Three-vehicle crash

Oswego police responded to a three-vehicle crash in which one of the vehicles fled the scene at 5:50 p.m. Nov. 18 on Route 71 at Washington Street. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Hit-and-run crash

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 8 a.m. Nov. 18 on Wolf’s Crossing Road at Fifth Street.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Priscilla Boisvert, 27, of the 800 block of Cougar Lane, Oswego, at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Boisvert was booked at the police station.

Parking lot hit-and-run under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 in the parking lot of the Jewel food store on Route 30.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Sergio Bueno, no age given, of the 600 block of Lebanon Street, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 8:08 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 2800 block of Route 34.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Demone L. Williams, 29, of the 100 block of Kevin Drive, Montgomery, for driving on a revoked license after a traffic stop at 9:18 p.m. Nov. 18 on Route 34 at Prairie Market Drive.

Motorist facing citations

Oswego police ticketed Andrew Lee Dietzen, 33, of the 1100 block of Loretta Avenue, Menasha, Wisconsin, after a traffic stop at 9:59 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 1200 block of Route 34. Police said Dietzen was cited for driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and expired registration. Dietzen’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

Juvenile cited for license violation

Oswego police cited a 16-year-old juvenile from Aurora for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 1:48 p.m. Nov. 17 on Douglas Road at Old Post Road.

Motorist cited for license violation

Oswego police cited Raul Perez-Arzola, 46, of 154 Tealwood, Boulder Hill, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 9:42 p.m. Nov. 17 on Fernwood Road and Sonora Road in Boulder Hill.

Juvenile cited for license violation

Oswego police cited a 17-year-old juvenile from Aurora for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 10:47 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 4200 block of Route 71.