Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 22: Yorkville, Sandwich wrestling win duals

WRESTLING
Yorkville 39, Lincoln Way-West 29
Foxes come back strong to win 39-29 over Lincoln Way West! Fenoglio Ferguson R Janeczko Zook Williams H Janeczko & Alvarez get wins!
Sandwich 48, Woodstock 33
Sandwich’s Nolan Bobee (152 pounds), Miles Corder (132), Kadin Kern (138), Josh Lehman (160), Sy Smith (145) and Bryce Decker (170) all won matches by pin.
Sandwich 24, Somonauk 0
Sandwich’s Miles Corder (138) and Kia Kern (145) won matches by pin.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oswego East 68, Hinsdale Central 58
Jehvion Starwood scored 16 points, Mekhi Lowery 14 and Bryce Shoto 14 for Oswego East (2-0) at the Hoops for Healing Tournament at Naperville North.
Ben Oosterbaan poured in 33 points and Billy Cernugel added 11 for Hinsdale Central (1-1).
Newark 51, Serena 48 (Monday)
Zach Carlson had 16 points and 15 rebounds, Jack Kruser 12 points and five assists and Joe Martin 13 points and eight rebounds for Newark.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rock Falls 51, Sandwich 26
Hannah Treptow led Sandwich with nine points in the loss at Rock Falls.
Nazareth 59, Yorkville 14
Amalia Dray scored 13 points and Grace Carstensen and Lyla Shelton 10 points each as the Roadrunners (3-0) won the championship of the Hinsdale South Tournament.