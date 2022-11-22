Oswego officials expect to end year with a positive balance in community events budget

Oswego village officials expect to end the year with a positive balance in the village’s community events fund budget. Though the overall profit is relatively low, Village Board members saw it as a success.

With $238,151 in expenses on events to date, including nearly $28,000 on fireworks, village staff reported a net profit of $2,627.

Deputy Village Administrator Christina Burns and Events Manager Julie Hoffman presented the review of the 2022 event series and discussed the planning of next year’s schedule at a Nov. 15 Village Board committee-of-the-whole meeting.

Village President Troy Parlier congratulated village staff on providing the community with entertainment while keeping the budget self-sufficient.

“To deliver all this entertainment to the community and bring all these families together is just amazing,” Parlier said.

Only five of the 23 events held by the village so far this year showed a profit. The most successful event of the season was Wine on the Fox, which generated over $120,000 in revenue, for a net profit of $53,308.

Burns said the biggest challenge the events budget faces is the rising cost of the Fourth of July fireworks display. She said in 2018, the village’s cost for fireworks was $10,000. This year the village spent $27,977 on the display.

Burns said they are currently showing a positive balance of more $4,000, but with two events still to come on this year’s schedule, the final projected profit is $2,627. The remaining events are the Christmas Walk on Dec. 2 and the Holiday Caravan on Dec. 14.

Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said many municipalities fund their fireworks displays separate from their community events budgets, and noted that without it, the village’s profit from events would be over $30,000.

“It is unusual that a village is able to fund their fireworks display using just special event revenue,” Di Santo said. “The way we look at it is, our events are so successful they can pay for our fireworks and more.”

Burns estimated over 25,000 people in total will have attended village events by the end of the season, and said she expects that number to continue to grow in coming years.

Burns and Hoffman also presented a proposed events calendar for 2023, which includes Wine on the Fox and other annual events, three ticketed concerts, four movies in the park and six free concerts.

Similar to last year’s event schedule, the majority of next year’s events, including concerts and movies will be held at Venue 1012, an outdoor entertainment facility that was constructed by the village in the summer of 2021 near the northwest corner of Orchard and Mill roads.

Burns said they are expecting a net profit of over $16,000 in the 2023 season.

Burns and Hoffman presented plans to the village for the 2022 event schedule at a Feb. 1 meeting, which proposed the inclusion of a “national act” at Venue 1012.

Hoffman told the board that the cost to book national acts ranges from $25,000 to $150,000 and that they were looking to spend about $35,000.

Village Board members showed support for a national act, but organizers returned before the board in March to report that they were not able to secure one in time for the 2022 season.

Bridget Bittman, village communications manager, said a national act is not part of the proposed plan for 2023 at this time.