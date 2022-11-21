Petition packets available for Sandwich library board candidates

Petition packets for candidates for the Sandwich Public Library District Board of Trustees in the April 4 consolidated election are available at the library, 925 S. Main St. The public will vote for four four-year candidates and two two-year unexpired term candidates during this election.

A candidate must reside within the Sandwich Public Library District for one full year in order to be eligible to serve as a board trustee. The board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Each trustee also is expected to serve on committees, which will require additional meetings as needed.

For the upcoming election, 23 signatures of registered voters within the district are required on the petition. An Economic Interest Statement Receipt also must accompany the packet. Contact the DeKalb County Clerk with questions. The first date for filing petition packets is Dec. 12, and the last date is Dec. 19.

Contact library Director Barbara Posinger for packet pickup and/or submissions at 815-786-8308, ext 212, or posingerb@sandwichpld.org.