Yorkville Junior Women’s Club’s Operation Santa toy drive has begun

The Yorkville Junior Women’s Club, proudly serving the Kendall County community for almost 30 years, has launched Operation Santa Toy Drive for the upcoming holiday season.

Operation Santa Toy Drive helps about 1,200 to 1,500 local children each year. The club could not do it without the community’s help.

Local businesses, organizations, churches and schools will be collecting toys, games, hats, gloves, mittens, batteries and wrapping paper that will be given to local Kendall County families in need.

Donations need to be received by Friday, Dec. 9.

Any businesses or groups that would like to collect or be a collection location can contact the Yorkville Junior Women’s Club at YorkvilleJWC@gmail.com or via the club’s Facebook page. A list of drop-off or collection sites will be updated on social media.