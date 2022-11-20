Plano Sons of the American Legion makes $500 donation to Plano Rockin’ Christmas

The Plano Sons of the American Legion recently donated $500 to support Plano Rockin’ Christmas.

Plano Rockin’ Christmas raises funds for local families in need during the holiday season. Last year, 300 families received gift cards to help provide for their holiday meal.

Plano Rockin’ Christmas events will be held Friday, Dec. 2. A lighted vehicle parade will travel throughout the community. There will be activities at Plano’s depot including the lighting of Main Street decorations, holiday music performances by student musicians, announcement of the window-decorating contest winner and the presentation of the annual Ross Greiter Spirit Award to the community member who best represents the spirit of Christmas year-round.

Donation boxes for the event are located at many Plano businesses. For information on how to help, visit the Plano Rockin’ Christmas Facebook page.