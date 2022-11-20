Local children enjoy 19th annual Trunk or Treat event in Plano

The 19th annual Trunk or Treat, sponsored by St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the United Methodist Church of Plano, was Sunday, Oct. 30. About 325 children enjoyed 25 decorated trunks, treats, a photo booth, refreshments and fun. Donations were taken for Operation Christmas Child postage and a grocery cart with several boxes were filled with canned goods and paper products for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

Children voted for their favorite trunks. Donna Forbes and family placed first with their Harry Potter-themed trunk, Angela and family came in second with a Beetlejuice theme and Jason and Kara’s ABC trunk placed third.