November 20, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Local children enjoy 19th annual Trunk or Treat event in Plano

By Shaw Local News Network
The Forbes family's Harry Potter-themed trunk was chosen as the children’s favorite trunk at this year’s Trunk or Treat sponsored by St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the United Methodist Church of Plano.

The Forbes family's Harry Potter-themed trunk was chosen as the children’s favorite trunk at this year’s Trunk or Treat sponsored by St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the United Methodist Church of Plano. (photo provided by United Methodist Church of Plano)

The 19th annual Trunk or Treat, sponsored by St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the United Methodist Church of Plano, was Sunday, Oct. 30. About 325 children enjoyed 25 decorated trunks, treats, a photo booth, refreshments and fun. Donations were taken for Operation Christmas Child postage and a grocery cart with several boxes were filled with canned goods and paper products for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

Children voted for their favorite trunks. Donna Forbes and family placed first with their Harry Potter-themed trunk, Angela and family came in second with a Beetlejuice theme and Jason and Kara’s ABC trunk placed third.