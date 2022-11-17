Yorkville police reports / Nov. 17, 2022

Information in Police Reports Nov. 17, 2022, is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Vehicle crash results in injuries, charges

A driver and his passenger were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center after a vehicle collision at 12:34 p.m. Nov. 6 at the intersection of routes 34 and 47.

Jose A. Cruz Regulo, 26, of the 2400 block of North Lockwood Avenue in Chicago, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and no valid driver’s license.

Police said Regulo’s vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, causing disabling damage. The second vehicle was towed from the scene.

Vehicle strikes deer

A vehicle is reported to have struck a deer about 7:50 p.m. Nov. 8 at the intersection of Cannonball Trail and Overlook Court. The driver was not injured.

Drunken driving

Caden Gudmunson, 21, of the 100 block of East Railroad Street in Sandwich, was charged with drunken driving at 8:23 p.m. Nov. 5 at the intersection of Kingmoor Lane and Route 34. He was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville to await bond.

Man injured in vehicle crash

A 63-year-old Yorkville man was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center about 7 a.m. Nov. 9 after a vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 47 and Somonauk Street.

Police said a vehicle driven by a juvenile attempted to make a left turn and struck the vehicle driven by the man. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The juvenile was ticketed in connection with the crash.

Leaving scene of a crash

Arleen Morgan, 79, of the 400 block of West Kendall Drive, was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 9. Police said Morgan’s vehicle sideswiped a parked vehicle in the 400 block of West Countryside Parkway, causing damage to passenger side mirror and doors.

Retail theft reported

Police are investigating a report of retail theft from a business in the 1600 block of North Beecher Road that occurred sometime during the day Nov. 9.

Collision with deer causes extensive damage

A vehicle was towed from the scene after striking a deer at 8:03 p.m. Nov. 9 on Route 126 about 750 feet west of Identa Road. The driver was not injured.

Suspended license

Jamie Perez, 22, of the 500 block of Burning Bush Drive in Yorkville, was charged with driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Walsh Drive and Greenbriar Road. Perez was cited and released with a court date.

Suspended license

Bryan Brozozy, 45, of the 900 block of Fawn Ridge Court in Yorkville, was charged with driving while license suspended after a traffic stop at 7:55 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 900 block of North Bridge Street (Route 47). He was cited and released with a court date.

Suspended license

Visente Casares, 30, of the 500 block of South Broadway in Aurora, was charged with driving while license suspended at 10:40 p.m. Nov. 13 at the intersection of routes 34 and 47 after a traffic stop. He was cited and released with a court date. A person with a valid license drove the vehicle from the scene.

Revoked license

Kenneth Verly, 54, of the 300 block of Main Street in Marseilles, was charged with driving while license revoked after a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the intersection of Aster Drive and Walsh Circle.