Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 16: Mikayla Walls’ 30 points pace Plano past Somonauk

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Plano 49, Somonauk 33
Mikayla Walls poured in 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Josie Larsen had nine points and 11 rebounds and Ryssa Woodhouse added eight points for Plano (2-1) at the Somonauk Tournament.
Newark 45, Sandwich 29
Hannah Treptow made her varsity debut to score nine points to lead Sandwich (0-2). Katlin Herren chipped in seven points for the Indians (0-3).
Yorkville 48, Stagg 42 (Tuesday’s result)
Alex Stewart had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals, Ava Hendershott scored nine points and Aliesha Peterson had eight points, five steals and five rebounds for the Foxes (1-0) in their season opener. The Foxes got out to a 7-1 start, led 27-24 at the half and then held Stagg to just 18 points in the second half.