Oswego police reports / Nov. 17, 2022

Information in Nov. 17, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Fraud report taken

Oswego police took a fraud report from Capitol One Bank at 2:27 p.m. Nov. 8. Bank officials told police they were defrauded out of a large sum of money by someone using a fake account.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Hermelindo Cucul-Pop, 33, of the 300 block of Rosewood Avenue in Aurora, at 8:45 p.m. Nov. 8 on North Street at Madison Street for driving without a valid license. Police said Cucul-Pop was released on recognizance.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 4:54 p.m. Nov. 8 in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Route 34.

Domestic incident

Oswego police arrested Alexia R. Teitsort, 18, of the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive at her residence at 12:56 p.m. Nov. 8 on a charge of domestic battery, contact of an insulting/provoking nature and bodily harm to a victim. Police said Teitsort was transported to the county jail to await a bond call.

Fence damaged

Oswego police took a report of criminal damage to property at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 8 at a home in the 400 block of Greenview Lane. Police said a fence at the home was damaged.

Man charged with aggravated battery

Terrence P. Joyce, 62, of the 3000 block of White Oak Drive, was charged with aggravated battery, battery and theft at 3:03 a.m. Nov. 8 at his residence. He was transported to the Kendall County jail.

Police investigate smash-and-grab theft

Police are investigating the theft of a purse from a vehicle parked at the Oswegoland Park District’s South Point Center at 810 Preston Lane. A report was received at 6:21 p.m. Nov. 9 that someone smashed a car window and removed the purse.

Woman charged with retail theft

Lesleigh A. Lawrence, 38, of the 4100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Aurora, was charged with retail theft at 1:44 p.m. Nov. 10 at a store in the 3000 block of Route 34. Lawrence was released on her own recognizance.

Traffic stop nets charge

Karla S. Silva-Devora, 39, of the 100 block of Delores Street in Oswego, was charged with driving while license suspended at 10:20 a.m. Nov. 11 at the intersection of Route 71 and Franklin Street after a traffic stop. She was released at the scene on a recognizance bond.

Traffic violations

Jr D. Cobb, 20, of the 500 block of Litchfield Way in Oswego, was charged with speeding and reckless driving at 12:19 a.m. Nov. 12 at his residence. He was released on a recognizance bond.

Drunken driving

Amanda L. Ladick, 35, of the 700 block of Oxbow Avenue in Oswego, was charged with drunken driving at 12:40 a.m. Nov. 13 in connection with a vehicle crash near her home. She was transported to the Oswego Police Department where she posted her driver’s license and $100 cash as bond.

Excessive speeding

DeShae M. Passley, 22, of the 4000 block of Chesapeake Drive in Aurora, was charged with driving in excess of 26 mph over the speed limit at 4:03 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 1200 block of Route 34. He was released on a recognizance bond.