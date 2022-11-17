Oswego police kick off Thanksgiving campaign for safe driving Nov. 18

The Oswego Police Department is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket” throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

The safety campaign will run Nov. 18 to 28 leading up to and following the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes and the resulting injuries and fatalities. Correct seat-belt use is the most effective way to protect vehicle occupants. According to IDOT, the statewide seat-belt usage rate is at 93%.

Drivers and passengers can expect a ticket from Oswego Police Department if they are spotted without a seat belt.

If you’ll be celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances, police said to:

• Make a plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

• If you’ve been drinking or using marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit or call a family member to get you home safely.

• Use your favorite ride-share service, such as Uber or Lyft, or use public transportation.

• If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.

• Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.