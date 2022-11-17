Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Nov. 17, 2022

Information in November 17, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Cited for speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed a juvenile driver for speeding 86 mph in a 55 mph zone after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 9:55 p.m. Nov. 9 at Sycamore Street and Orleans Street in Fox Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Melissa Benavidez, 48, of the 0-50th block of Seneca Drive in Boulder Hill, at 10:28 pm. Nov. 9 on a Kendall County warrant for possession of a lost/mislaid credit card. Benavidez was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cher D. Baez, 45, of the 200 block of Westgate Drive, Aurora, at 4 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 2000 block of Orchard Road on a Kendall County warrant for domestic battery. Baez was transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Maria Chamblis, 19, of the 600 block of Otter Way, Oswego, at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 8 on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of traffic offenses. Chamblis was transported to the jail for processing.

Theft by deception

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of theft by deception at 11:31 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 11000 block of West Fox Road in Fox Township.

Trespassing investigation underway

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a trespassing report they took at 11:26 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 0-99 block of Marnel Road in Oswego Township.

Stalking order violation reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of a stalking no contact order they took at 3:27 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kacie M. Riley, 24, of the 300 block of Center Street, Plano, at 7:02 p.m. Nov. 8 on an Aurora police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle. Riley was transported to the county jail for processing.

Vehicle theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a vehicle theft they took at 3:38 a.m. Nov. 9 in the 1700 bock of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 to a report of a domestic battery in the 0-99 block of Stratford Road in Oswego Township. This investigation is ongoing.

Juvenile’s weapons claim unfounded

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:53 p.m. on Nov. 10 to the area of Whitetail Ridge Drive and Ironwood Court, Kendall Township, for an armed, threatening subject.

A 6-year-old juvenile from the 2000 block of Bluebird Lane in Yorkville reported having a weapon in a backpack while on a school bus. This claim was unfounded. The juvenile was not armed. School officials were on-scene and the juvenile went home with their mother. No students were injured but were briefly delayed on their way home.

Man arrested on Kendall warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Josean Velez-Pineiro, 25, of the 100 block of Hickory Avenue in Aurora, on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Velez-Pineiro was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Nov. 10 after a traffic stop in the area of Douglas Road and Route 30 in Oswego Township. Velez-Pineiro was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Driver charged with excessive speeding

Quinn Page, 18, of the 700 block of Cynthia Drive in Sandwich, was cited for speeding more than 35 mph over the speed limit at 12:43 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 3000 block of Route 52 in Seward Township. Page was released on personal recognizance.

Man injured in crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:51 a.m. Nov. 11 to a single-vehicle crash on Galena Road near Jones Road in Little Rock Township. A 64-year-old Aurora man was transported to Valley West Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic battery a 11:26 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 0-99 block of Pembrook Road in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property in the 0-99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in unincorporated Montgomery at 7:01 p.m. Nov. 11. The incident is under investigation.

Motor vehicle reported stolen

Sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 12 took a report of a motor vehicle theft that occurred Oct. 28 or 29 in the 0-99 block of Durango Road in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Man arrested on warrant for battery charge

Eddy Aguayo, 21, of the 400 block of Heatherwood Drive in Chicago, was arrested on a warrant from Will County on a charge of battery, after sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop at 2:32 p.m. Nov. 12 on Route 34 near Rickard Drive. Aguayo was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:08 a.m. Nov. 13 to a report of a domestic battery in the 0-99 block of Knollwood Drive in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery report

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:31 a.m. Nov. 13 to a report of a domestic battery in the 0-99 block of Spring Garden Drive in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Woman charged with speeding

Nicole Alvarado, 27, of the 1400 block of Park Boulevard in Morris, was charged with speeding more than 35 mph over the speed limit at 1:38 p.m. Nov. 13 on Route 47 near Route 52 in Lisbon Township. Alvarado was released on personal recognizance.

Protection order reported to be violated

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a violation of an order of protection at 5:31 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 100 block of Garden Drive in unincorporated Boulder Hill. The case is under investigation.

Woman charged with domestic battery

Daniela I. Mendez, 29, of the 10 block of J Street in Plano, was charged with domestic battery at 7:51 p.m. Nov. 13 at her residence. She was transported to the Kendall County jail and processed.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:39 p.m. on Nov. 13 to a report of a domestic battery in the 0-10 block of Crestwood Court in unincorporated Boulder Hill. The case is under investigation.