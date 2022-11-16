Plano schools sponsoring food drive for Plano’s Rockin’ Christmas

Emily G. Johns Intermediate School and Plano High School are sponsoring a food drive in conjunction with the Plano Rockin’ Christmas event.

Community members are invited to drop off donations of canned goods and nonperishable food items to the bins located in the lobby at either school or at the Plano School District 88 Administration Office. Emily G. Johns is at 430 Mitchell Drive, Plano High School is at 704 W. Abe St. and the district office is at 800 S. Hale St.

All proceeds will be donated to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry and satellite locations, including the Plano Food Pantry on the third Friday of each month at the First Lutheran Church in Plano and the Micro-Pantry at the church, at 200 N. Center St. in Plano.