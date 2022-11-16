Kendall County Sheriff’s Office announces Employee of the Quarter

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that Patrol Deputy Samuel Markusic has been named Employee of the Third Quarter. He was nominated by a fellow patrol deputy for his exemplary performance.

Markusic has been a patrol deputy with the Sheriff’s Office since June 2021. Since joining the sheriff’s office, he has provided exemplary service to the sheriff’s office and the community. Markusic was nominated by his peers for his professional demeanor, contagious positive attitude,and for taking quick action during stressful situations. He was also the recipient of a lifesaving award earlier this year. Markusic is a positive asset to both the sheriff’s office and Kendall County community as a whole.

The KCSO employee recognition program is focused on recognizing employees for the great work they perform. This program helps identify those employees who deserve special recognition whenever their duties are performed in an exemplary manner. Citizens also may be recognized under this program for an act that deserves recognition.

To nominate an employee or citizen for an award, submit a nomination on the KCSO webpage, co.kendall.il.us/sheriff, or call the sheriff’s office at 630-553-7500 for information.