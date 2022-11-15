Yorkville-area veterans recount their war stories during annual Veterans Day tribute: ‘God was with me.’

Aurora veteran Dick Miller recounted his experience during the Battle of Okinawa and his time aboard the USS Drexler, a Navy ship that sunk in 1945 after two Kamikaze planes crashed into it, killing 158 people on board and wounding another 52.

Miller, who said he was among the 52 people injured, recalled the moments after the first plane hit the ship before a second one crashed into it.

“We were sitting ducks,” Miller said. “Men were trapped below and others were blown to bits, and later on others would drown in the water because of the oil and the fire.”

Miller was among the Yorkville-area veterans who shared their stories and experiences on Sunday at the 10th Veterans Day tribute held by Chapel on the Green, an area not-for-profit.

Nearly all the veterans shared painful memories of fellow soldiers they lost.

Before they shared their stories, veterans set up displays of their books, videos, memorabilia and records of those they knew and lost.

Guests browsed displays and conversed with presenters who shared their personal items and remembrances, nearly all of which had a story behind them.

Rev. Bob Dell (right) sharing his photos, articles, and other memorabilia from his days of service before the presentations began at the 10th annual Veterans Day tribute held by Chapel On the Green, an area not-for-profit, on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 in the chapel at 107 W. Center St in Yorkville. (David Petesch)

Veteran’s presentations began with the presentation of colors, performed by the Yorkville Boy Scouts of America Troop 40.

Master of Ceremonies Henry Cryder said he served in the Army from 1963 to 1965. He began by honoring the veterans in the audience, having members of each branch of the military stand for recognition and applause, followed by a moment of silence for those who have fallen.

“They have given all for our freedom,” Cryder said.

Veterans then took turns talking about their time in the service, remembering those who were killed, and how they continue to honor their country and the liberties for which they fought.

The 96-year-old Miller grew up in Aurora, and served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946. He graduated from East Aurora High School and joined the Navy at 17. He said his mother had to come with and sign for him because he wasn’t yet 18.

Miller recalled being put on a troop train packed tight with other young men, not knowing where they were headed. He compared it to cattle cars. With no facilities on the trains, Miller said they wore the same clothes for nine days while being transported to boot camp, only getting off of the train to clear the tracks for supplies or to eat their hot dog dinner rations.

“In those days they didn’t tell you anything,” Miller said. “You didn’t know where you were going to go, or when you were coming back.”

Miller said he was stationed in Pearl Harbor before being deployed on the destroyer ship, USS Drexler with about 3,500 other soldiers.

He said after it sank, he spent a couple hours in the water with black oil splashing into his eyes, nose and mouth. Swallowing it could have been fatal, Miller said. He recalled watching a destroyer ship picking up survivors a long ways from where he was floating, thinking he was going to be pulled to sea before he could be rescued.

A pilot searching for survivors eventually spotted him and he was rescued, Miller said.

“God was with me that day,” Miller said, choking up with emotion.

The war ended while Miller was recovering in a hospital at Pearl Harbor. He joined the Navy reserve for five years after he recovered.

Rev. Bob Dell of Sandwich shared his memories of service at the 10th annual Veterans Day tribute held by Chapel On the Green, an area not-for-profit, on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 in the chapel at 107 W. Center St in Yorkville. (David Petesch)

Jim Davidson, an Oswego native, served in the Army from 1967 to 1969, earning three Purple Hearts.

Davidson said he was drafted into the Army in August of 1967 and by March of 1968 he was fighting in the jungles of Vietnam.

Davidson said he quickly got used to losing people on a regular basis. Shortly after he arrived, an ambush cut his platoon of 25 men down to 5 in one night, leaving him wounded in the jungle until he could be evacuated by helicopter and taken to the hospital, he said.

Ten days after he was released from the hospital, Davidson said, he was wounded again in a firefight by a rocket propelled grenade shot into a trench he was fighting from.

Davidson said three men he was with were badly wounded, and he helped them to safety before realizing he also had been hit with shrapnel and was bleeding from the neck.

Davidson said he spent a few days recovering in the hospital before returning to duty. Not long after, he was badly wounded by a grenade and had to be evacuated to the hospital by helicopter again, he said.

Davidson said he spent a month-and-a-half in the hospital before he returned to duty. He spent the remainder of his time in the service as a helicopter door gunner.

“I was extremely fortunate,” Davidson said. “I lost a lot of guys over there, I’ll never forget.”

Davidson said once he was discharged he didn’t talk much about his service, until he went to the 1986 welcome home parade in Chicago. He said that spurred him into getting involved in veterans groups and programs such as the Fox Valley veterans breakfast club, of which he is co-president.

“Like a lot of Vietnam vets, once we were done with the military, we just kind of put it behind us,” Davidson said. “We would like to have all veterans of the area come and join us.”

The club meets at the Oswego American Legion Hall on Route 34 at 7:30 a.m. for a buffet breakfast on the first and third Thursdays of each month. Davidson said they usually have more than 50 men and women at each event.

Bill Hayden, a Yorkville native, said he was raised near the Chapel on the Green. From its front steps, Hayden said, could see both houses he used to grew up in.

Hayden said he served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1970, and worked at the Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Administration Hospital for three years.

Hayden said when he served in Vietnam, about 1.5% of the US population was active military. Currently, he said, less than 1% of the population is active military. Hayden shared some of his experiences with fellow soldiers that he said can’t be understood without having experienced it first hand.

“You cannot understand what went on, what we experienced, or where we went,” Hayden said. “To me, the stories these men were telling were more than words.”

He reminded people that every generation is responsible for keeping the Constitution and its freedoms alive.

He remembered the thousands of US troops who were killed in Vietnam during the years he served and said a question he has been thinking about recently is, “Why the heck did we do this?” Hayden said. “The common answer is ‘for freedom’.”