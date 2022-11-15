Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 14: Newark girls basketball wins big over Plano in season opener

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Newark 53, Plano 23
Kiara Wesseh had 13 points, eight steals and six rebounds and Brooklyn Hatteberg 10 points and seven steals for Newark at the season-opening Somonauk Breakout Tournament. Ryssa Woodhouse scored 10 points and Josie Larson seven for Plano.
Aurora Central Catholic 52, Sandwich 23
Allison Olson and Lily Geltz scored eight points each for Sandwich at the Somonauk Tournament.
Hinsdale South 49, Oswego 45
Kendall Fulton scored 13 points for Oswego. Ahlivia East added eight, and Ashley Cook seven.