November 15, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 14: Newark girls basketball wins big over Plano in season opener

By Joshua Welge

Newark Norsemen logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Newark 53, Plano 23

Kiara Wesseh had 13 points, eight steals and six rebounds and Brooklyn Hatteberg 10 points and seven steals for Newark at the season-opening Somonauk Breakout Tournament. Ryssa Woodhouse scored 10 points and Josie Larson seven for Plano.

Aurora Central Catholic 52, Sandwich 23

Allison Olson and Lily Geltz scored eight points each for Sandwich at the Somonauk Tournament.

Hinsdale South 49, Oswego 45

Kendall Fulton scored 13 points for Oswego.   Ahlivia East added eight, and Ashley Cook seven.