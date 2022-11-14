UMC of Plano holding Christmas sale Nov. 19

The United Methodist Church of Plano, located at 219 N. Hale St. is having a Christmas Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Christmas decorations, greenery, nativities, snowmen, wreaths, Santas, dishes, ornaments and more will be available. Donations from the Christmas Sale will go into the church’s “Save the Windows” fund to restore the stained glass windows in the church.

For more information regarding the Christmas Sale or the “Save the Windows” campaign, call the church office at 630-552-3700.